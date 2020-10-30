For Hogan, Baltimore is little more than a laugh | READER COMMENTARY

I am not arguing in any way that Baltimore has had a strong leader for decades. No one in his or her right mind would. The city has witnessed a mayor desert the city while it was burning instead of standing side-by-side with its citizens. It has seen several criminals run the city, lining their pockets with illegally obtained money and gift cards while the streets were lined with blood. It has seen a mayor in way over his head, absolutely clueless of what the city needs.