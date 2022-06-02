Maryland’s governor seems to wish Baltimore would disappear | READER COMMENTARY

In happier times, Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott chat during a press conference at the U.S. Marshals office upon the completion of a multi-agency operation focused on violent offenders, gangs and firearm offenders in Baltimore. Feb. 18, 2022. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I am surprised and dismayed by the lack of empathy Gov. Larry Hogan has extended toward the city of Baltimore (”Baltimore gun violence: Easy to find, complicated to fix,” May 31). Our young mayor, Brandon Scott, inherited a city with a myriad of problems, and I have not seen any significant reaching out to the mayor by the governor. Instead, when I turn on my television and see and hear only negative criticism from the governor, it makes me question all the times I found his leadership enlightening.

Baltimore is a vibrant city with great museums, restaurants, neighborhoods and countless areas to walk and explore. My husband and I lived in Baltimore for over 50 years before he recently passed away. I am thankful for all the cultural and gustatory experiences we enjoyed in the city, our wonderful townhouse in Bolton Hill and, most recently, our condo just north of Johns Hopkins University. Our work within the city was equally rewarding, and our two daughters grew up in the city and thrived.

Yet I often feel Governor Hogan wishes the city would just disappear. It behooves any governor of the great state of Maryland to not only accept the city but to aid in alleviating the distressing poverty which has held so many of our citizens back It behooves him to reach out to our earnest young mayor and help him in solving the myriad of problems confronting the city.

Alleviating those problems would be a win-win situation for everyone. Even the governor would benefit from helping a city struggling with so many difficult issues.

— Joan S. Feldman, Baltimore

