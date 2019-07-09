Hogan doesn’t hate Baltimore

The article in Sunday’s paper, “Maryland Democrats deride Gov. Hogan’s pledge of bipartisanship as he withholds money intended for Baltimore” (July 7) made it easy to condemn Gov. Larry Hogan for his vile hatred of Baltimore. But could it be that there are other factors that Mr. Hogan has in mind in not spending every tax dollar that is available?
The issue of climate change has been the focal point of countless editorials across the globe. The climate is changing and the results of those changes could have a profound impact on all of us. That’s especially true in Maryland, a state nearly split in two by the Chesapeake Bay. Rising sea levels will flood low lying areas during storms and create massive losses with the threat of the water taking over permanently. The changing weather patterns have triggered many violent storms that have hammered communities coast to coast, brought drought, reduced crop yields and prolonged excessively hot weather.
In spite of these concerns, there seems to be little being done to adapt to and to prepare for climate change. So, perhaps this is weighing heavily on Governor Hogan’s mind in preparing Maryland for the radical changes ahead? It is indeed a wise man that plans not just for today, but well into the future to ensure that future generations will have the resources that they will need for success.
Dan Crumpler