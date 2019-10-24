Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori clearly understands that the future of our children demands that we provide them with a good education (“Baltimore archdiocese to break ground on new city school,” Oct. 21). In his op-ed earlier this week about the new, state-of-the-art school that the Archdiocese will be opening, he said, “We of the Archdiocese of Baltimore also recognize that pervasive inequity and inability to access quality education represent among the greatest threats to the realization of young talent and potential.”
While the new school is a step in the right direction, it will eventually serve just 520 students. What about the thousands of other students who attend underfunded, inadequate schools?
The Kirwan Commission has been studying what needs to be done for all Maryland schools to become excellent once again. The commission has proposed a new funding formula to accomplish this. It will cost money, but it is a matter of justice.
Gov. Larry Hogan said we can’t afford it, and is hosting a $25,000 per person fundraiser — not to fund the needed changes, but to fight the reforms. A word from Archbishop Lori about how justice requires that every child receives a quality education might change Mr. Hogan’s mind. We need to come together to find the means to pay for quality education for all, not to fight it.
In his op-ed the Archbishop also states, "It is our sad though unacceptable reality that so many young people of our city are prey to senseless violence and the cruelty of hopelessness." This is indeed an unacceptable reality. Funding the Kirwan Commission recommendations will let our children know they do matter and begin to give them hope.
Carol Rice, Baltimore
