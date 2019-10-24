Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori clearly understands that the future of our children demands that we provide them with a good education (“Baltimore archdiocese to break ground on new city school,” Oct. 21). In his op-ed earlier this week about the new, state-of-the-art school that the Archdiocese will be opening, he said, “We of the Archdiocese of Baltimore also recognize that pervasive inequity and inability to access quality education represent among the greatest threats to the realization of young talent and potential.”