Thanks for running Hobby Lobby advertisement | READER COMMENTARY

How refreshing to see the magnificent advertising piece by Hobby Lobby on the birthday of our country. Thank you, Baltimore Sun, for accepting this inspirational piece. We need more God and less politics in our country (”Hobby Lobby advocates for a Christian-run government in Independence Day ads placed in many national newspapers,” July 4).
Happy birthday to the greatest country in the world. May our flag always proudly fly.
Jinni Fitzgerald, Lutherville
