U.S. has lost its way on morality? By what standard? | READER COMMENTARY

It is frustrating to read of Cal Thomas’ concern for “The destruction of what is left of our moral foundation that once defined right and wrong, good and bad...” (“Death, debt and debauchery in the Democratic Party,” Sept. 30). It would be helpful to have Mr. Thomas articulate exactly which moral foundation he is missing.
Is it the one that enabled racism to flourish for the past 350 years, the one that denied legal rights to gender diverse populations, the one that relegated women to second class status in the workplace, the one denying citizenship to the almost 700,00 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) “Dreamers” or perhaps the moral code favoring business practices that have led to such high rates of poverty in this country?
Fortunately, more moderate voices in America, including the Democratic Party, have been committed in trying to reset our moral compass for the betterment of all Americans.
Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville
