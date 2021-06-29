What history is being taught in schools? | READER COMMENTARY

This is what historians do when they say, for example, “When Thomas Jefferson said “.….” what he meant was “…” The historian is interjecting his or her interpretation of Mr. Jefferson’s words. If today’s pundit offers an incorrect interpretation, the politician can correct or clarify the misinterpretation. Long dead historical figures are not able to challenge the misinterpretation of historians. So it is critical that historians limit their personal biases (or at least acknowledge them) as they attempt to explain history.