Peale Center restoration deserves public’s support | READER COMMENTARY

Rembrandt Peale opened his “Museum and Gallery of Fine Arts” in 1814. The museum only lasted a few years, but the history of this handsome brick building, the first of its kind in the new nation, had just begun. Over 175 years, it became Baltimore’s first city hall, an innovative but short-lived public school for black students and, finally, the first city museum. In the 1990s, the Baltimore City Life Museum grew nearby. The Peale handed over its collections. When the City Life Museum closed up shop, the collections went to the Maryland Historical Society.