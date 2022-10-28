Setting the record straight on Diwali | READER COMMENTARY

Dancers wear bells on their feet while performing during Diwali Mela (Diwali Fair) to celebrate the "festival of lights." The event is sponsored by the Indian Origin Network of Howard County at the Meadowbrook Athletic Center. Oct. 22, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I write to point out the holes in Jonathan Pitt’s otherwise excellent article on Diwali (“For Baltimore-area Hindus, the Diwali holiday is about spreading joy,” Oct. 24). Ravana is described as a 10-headed god in that article. Ravana is 10-headed, but he is not a god. He’s half saint and half asura, or demon — half good and half bad. He is the king of Sri Lanka in the Hindu epic Ramayana, whose author is the ancient and celebrated poet Valmiki. He abducts Lord Rama’s wife Sita who in Ramayana is the daughter of mother earth, Bhooma. Rama is one of the human incarnations of God Vishnu who is the protector of all humans in Hinduism.

The article says that Rama was abducted by Ravana and kept captive for 14 years. This isn’t true, as per the Ramayana. It was Sita, wife of Rama who was abducted by Ravana and kept prisoner for 14 years and Rama with the help of Hanuman, a monkey and his legion of monkeys, wins his wife’s freedom by killing Ravana. The triumphant return of Rama with Sita, to his kingdom of Ayodhya, is celebrated by Northern Indians during Diwali, and Ravana’s death at the hands of Rama, depicts the death of evil at the hands of good or vice at the hands of virtue.

Advertisement

The Ramayana is a complex epic where good people have a dark side and bad people have a good side, where a god makes mistakes and one of the earliest magic realists, Valmiki, anthropomorphizes birds, animals and trees, turning them into talking characters and witnesses to the unfolding drama between a banished god-king, Rama, and his wife Sita.

Hinduism teaches life lessons and morals through mythology and stories, as do all religions. Only in Hinduism, as in the ancient Greek religion, mythology draws no boundaries between gods and humans or between humans and animals or humans and trees and plants. All forms of creation interact, mingle, change forms, mate and give birth to new forms. In our own time, South American authors like Gabriel Garcia Marquez, have used magic realism masterfully to narrate the sorrows and joys of the human condition within a fecund earth as the latter tries to talk in many tongues to its human children.

Advertisement

Those who want to understand Hinduism must read Ramayana and Mahabharata, two ancient epics every Hindu child learns via the oral tradition by their telling and retelling through the centuries. For people of the West who would like to read English translations of the epics, Indian author Rajaji’s versions are a great choice.

I thank the Sun for paying homage to Maryland’s diversity of religious traditions and practices with Jonathan Pitt’s article on Diwali.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.