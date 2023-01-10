Hooray for Hillside Park — and its slippery slope | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Country Club's old Roland Park golf course along Falls Road is going to be renamed Hillside Park. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Thanks for saluting the new Hillside Park, the land off Falls Road purchased from the Baltimore Country Club for a new public park (”With purchase of 20 acres in Baltimore’s Roland Park, nonprofit hopes to create an inclusive recreational space,” Jan. 9).

The Roland Park community deserves applause for pulling it off. Of course, previous inclusive and public use of the space occurred every snowstorm as families used the club’s slopes for careening downhill on sleds. Affectionately dubbed “Suicide Hill,” it ranked with Colts-Packers games, Steve Dalkowski’s wild fastballs, and demolition derbies at the Westport Stadium Speedway as Baltimore’s top adrenaline-laced sports experiences.

Advertisement

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.