Disappointed by decision to remove chalk art from Catonsville school | READER COMMENTARY

I am a longtime resident of Catonsville and have always thought of our community as welcoming diversity and supporting those less fortunate than ourselves. And this incident has highlighted the rot under that facade. Let us listen to the children’s voices. They are saying stop bullying and work for equality for everyone. Black Lives Matter should not be seen as a threat or hate speech but a rallying cry for all of us to work for equality for all, as our tenets of American society dictate. All men are created equal yet in America, all persons are not treated equally.