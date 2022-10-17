Attack on hijab-wearing students a serious matter | READER COMMENTARY

Gabe Duer, 15, is trying a hijab as Muslim students at Oak Lawn Community High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois celebrate National Hijab Day during lunch periods on Friday Jan. 31, 2020. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune) (Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune)

The headline on a recent commentary, “As protesters decry Iran’s repressive policies, anti-hijab rhetoric rises in Baltimore and beyond” (Oct. 10), fails to account for how aggravated assault is a bit more serious and potentially life-threatening than rhetoric.

In fact, a young woman was brutally assaulted in a Baltimore school, with the aid of a Baltimore school employee, for voluntarily wearing a hijab. Have the alleged perpetrators been criminally charged for causing traumatic brain injuries to the victim? Are they still allowed in school?

The people who caused these injuries are every bit as culpable as the mullahs in Iran. Perhaps we can do something about evil and hatred here.

— Lawrence Silberman, Burtonsville

