‘Highway to Nowhere’ can be for buses only | READER COMMENTARY

The only thing worse than tearing down the “Highway to Nowhere” would be leaving it intact so that traffic continues to thunder through for the 12-block temporal convenience of motorists who regard the residents of West Baltimore as untouchables (”Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ still has its uses,” Feb. 27). The recent grant of $2 million to reconnect communities won’t reconnect anything. This might sound strange coming from me as an inveterate opponent of highways everywhere, but I’m not sure that the expensive option of tearing down the abomination would be a good use of public funds.

There has to be a better use of these funds to benefit West Baltimore. My suggestion is to close it to all vehicle traffic, except for public transit vehicles, and build a bus link, a Red Line conduit to the Social Security Administration, a people mover or all three. But please no pickleball courts sans public transit.

I heard retired city planner and author Evan Paull describe the Red Line as a missed opportunity for all Baltimore residents. The Highway to Nowhere provided exclusively for the use of transit vehicles could be part of the correction. And as a beleaguered taxpayer, I would not be opposed to using that $2 million to make the first wave of public transit free. After all, the Baltimore Link system was free for the first several weeks of its inception in 2017.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

