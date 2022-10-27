Unclog I-70/I-695 interchange by extending I-70 through Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun wrote about yet another effort asking people to come forward and offer suggestions to solve the same problem of how to get people off Interstate 70 and onto the Baltimore Beltway (Interstate 695) without having to sit up to an hour or more in traffic. This isn’t the first effort to ask the public (”Maryland’s transportation department asks for public feedback on I-695/I-70 interchange project,” Oct. 25).

I will offer the same answer I offered the last time, and it can solve two problems. Finish building I-70 along the original route all the way to the water. This will make it no longer necessary to go around the Beltway. It will also address the need for an east-west highway in and out of Baltimore.

I’ll even add building the Red Line, the proposed light rail extension, in the median of I-70 and take it all the way to Hagerstown. This will definitely ease traffic on I-70 and open access to Baltimore and all of its attractions to people living in the western part of the state.

— Steven Davidson, New Windsor

