Baltimore has more pressing needs than highway demolition | READER COMMENTARY

A portion of West Baltimore's "Highway to Nowhere" which was originally designed to connect the downtown business district to interstates surrounding the city. Members of Maryland's congressional delegation recently announced a $2 million grant to the city of Baltimore to create a plan for demolishing the project that decimated Black neighborhoods decades ago. File. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Georgia Corso’s recent letter to the editor addressing the “Highway to Nowhere” was spot on regarding all the points she made regarding its past and present history (”Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ still has its uses,” Feb. 27). I’m one of those over-75 people she commented on who continues to use and, I might add, enjoys the highway that gets me from the east side to the west side of the city quicker than any other city route.

Recently, I was traveling from west to east, but the highway was closed so I had to take Mulberry Street. It was heartbreaking to see the condition of that stretch of Mulberry. Instead of spending money on trying to change the highway, why doesn’t the city work on addressing that section of Mulberry Street and leave the highway alone?

— Mary Ellen Stepowany, Baltimore

