Maryland has been too slow to enforce speed limits | READER COMMENTARY

Installing speed cameras like this one along northbound Interstate 83 in Baltimore, could help slow speeders on the Baltimore Beltway. File. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Reading the recent article about the tragic deaths on Interstate 695, there was a glaring omission — no mention of the lack of speed enforcement there (”Beltway crash report: Labor department recommends ‘comprehensive’ reviews of Maryland safety inspections,” Nov. 20).

Anyone who travels the Baltimore Beltway on a regular basis could see this coming. We routinely see vehicles traveling more than 90 miles per hour, often in twos and threes, weaving in and out of traffic. And how often do we see a miscreant pulled over? For the last four or five years, never.

Advertisement

One solution would be to install automated speed cameras every quarter mile or so, but our legislators wouldn’t go for that and, besides, many of these drivers don’t care. There must be some technology available that would spot speeders and alert a stop team a few miles ahead.

Even if traffic needed to be stopped for a few minutes to apprehend the speeder, it would pay off once speeders got the message. Is there political will to stop the madness before more people are killed?

Advertisement

— Tim Tinker, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.