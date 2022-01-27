Good highway drivers don’t hog the right lane | READER COMMENTARY

Richard Disharoon’s letter about speeding on the interstate highways has some merit. However, he also brings his own pet peeve to the forum when he condemns “drivers who fail to yield from an entrance ramp to the highway” and tells them: “You do not have the right of way!” (”Thanks for calling out the I-95 speeders,” Jan. 22).
I will counter with the fact that unless you are exiting the interstate highway at the next exit, you are not really supposed to be driving in the right lane. The right lane is for slower traffic and those getting off (and on) the highway, the so-called staging lane, for use at the beginning and end of your freeway run. And if you are driving in the right lane, then you should be considerate of people getting on.
While it is not a law to yield to the merging cars, as they do have the yield, sometimes drivers are challenged by going from 25 miles per hour to 55 mph while still managing to allow cars to get off just ahead of them at the cloverleaf while attempting to get out into traffic.
(Oh, and on a personal note, hi to Mr. Disharoon, whom I had for music back in high school. Small-timore, eh, Hon?)
Georgia Corso, Baltimore
