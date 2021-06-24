Pandemic has fueled ‘crazy’ drivers | READER COMMENTARY

Have you driven on Interstate 95 or our regional highways lately? If you’re like me, having been mostly off the roads the past 14 months, you’ve noticed that what little civility was present on our roadways was also lost to the pandemic. Both the National Safety Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have documented worsening driving behaviors over the span of the pandemic resulting in more fatalities, in particular for people of color (”MVA: Pandemic reduced traffic but raised traffic deaths,” May 14).