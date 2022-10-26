I-695 and I-70 interchange plan deeply flawed | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Beltway's I-70 interchange, a triple decker interstate bridge on the western portion of I-695, could be replaced under a proposal now under review by the Maryland State Highway Administration. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Your article on the project to improve the interchange where Interstate 70 feeds into the Baltimore Beltway includes a link to a survey so that the public can give input to the project designers (”Maryland’s transportation department asks for public feedback on I-695/I-70 interchange project,” Oct. 24).

I took the survey. Sadly, it addressed elements of the design dealing with the way the complete project would look including kinds of plants, color of cement, shape of columns.

There were no questions in the survey addressing the traffic backups of cars coming east on I-70 from Columbia and entering the Baltimore Beltway.

So if that’s Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan for the interchange — to make it look prettier without bothering to improve traffic flow — it’s yet another example of the Republicans marginalizing Baltimore and Baltimore County.

Democrats must vote in large numbers during this, and all future, elections.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

