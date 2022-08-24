Montgomery Co. needs better land use planning | READER COMMENTARY

David L. Winstead portends disaster if lane capacity is not added to Interstate 270 in Montgomery County (”Former transportation secretary: Delaying toll lanes could be ‘disastrous’ for Maryland,” Aug. 19). Furthermore, he sees “no alternative to making these improvements.” I do. Mr. Winstead, a former state transportation secretary, is looking at the issue through the lens of his transportation expertise and can envision only one possible transportation solution — more highway lanes. But, the problem is not a transportation issue (even though, superficially, it may look that way). Rather, the problem is a land use and zoning issue.

The zoning along the I-270 corridor in Montgomery County amounts to an uninterrupted, homogeneous sea of single family detached homes. For most of those homes, there are no nearby businesses or employers, as the zoning forbids them. As such, in order for anyone to live in those homes, an automobile is essential.

Instead of adding lanes to I-270, reform the land use and development practices so that residents don’t have to travel by automobile to accomplish anything and everything. Allow for commercial and business properties to be peppered throughout that residential sea. Allow for those detached homes to gently densify up into duplexes or by encouraging the construction of accessory dwelling units. Reduce or eliminate parking minimums.

If your bathtub is just about ready to overflow, you don’t build yourself a bigger bathtub. You turn off the spigot.

— Michael Scepaniak, Cockeysville

