Capital Beltway expansion is the wrong move | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland needs to take a fresh approach to transportation spending. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided us with an opportunity to rethink the way we get around. At the same time, new political winds in Washington are setting a fresh course with major changes to our country’s historically car-centric transportation system. For example, new Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is calling to dismantle urban freeways, and the federal government has stepped in to put the brakes on a major highway expansion in Houston, Texas.