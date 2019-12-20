I am annoyed by the use of this moniker. Hardly taking us to “nowhere,” this highway takes traffic effortlessly through the west side. It does so without endangering any of the many pedestrians in the neighborhood and eliminates the need of having to slog through at a snail’s pace along Franklin or Mulberry, otherwise intersecting about 10 neighborhood streets, stopping at every traffic light. The Harlem Park neighborhood has row houses very close to the street and a busy sidewalk in good weather. Through traffic is much better for having a bypass.