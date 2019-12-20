The article, “Baltimore prosecutors charge alleged leader of drug crew with murder; 15 others face other counts" (Dec. 17), refers once again to the multi-lane divided highway, U.S. Route 40 running from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Payson Street, as the “highway to nowhere.”
I am annoyed by the use of this moniker. Hardly taking us to “nowhere,” this highway takes traffic effortlessly through the west side. It does so without endangering any of the many pedestrians in the neighborhood and eliminates the need of having to slog through at a snail’s pace along Franklin or Mulberry, otherwise intersecting about 10 neighborhood streets, stopping at every traffic light. The Harlem Park neighborhood has row houses very close to the street and a busy sidewalk in good weather. Through traffic is much better for having a bypass.
It eliminates the need to go out of the way to use the tunnels to get to and from the west side, which I would certainly do,were it not for this highway. Much as Interstate 83 takes us quickly north out of the city and Pulaski Highway, another leg of U.S. 40, takes us east, this leg of Route 40 takes us west. Why it should have such a negative connotation makes no sense at all.
It just seems like another thinly-veiled attempt to make a political and racial issue out of something completely benign and useful.
Georgia Corso, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.