Ban high-powered rifles like the one used in Highland Park | READER COMMENTARY

Pictures of the seven victims are displayed at memorial in Port Clinton Square on Monday, July 11, 2022, one week after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune) (Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune)

While reading the story about the July 4th shooting and killing of celebrating folk in Highland Park, Illinois, the words “Madison, Wisconsin” — where the suspected shooter fled to and contemplated another mass murder, according to police — jumped off The Baltimore Sun’s front page.

My granddaughter lives in that area. Her office is in Madison. She and her husband live with their two teenage children and an energetic boxer puppy. Much time is spent hiking and biking around Lake Michigan. And into this serene county cam the devil himself: the 21-year-old man police say climbed a fire escape in Highland Park looked down his sight, aimed and fired at people across the street leaving shells from 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop. Seven people were killed there and more than two dozen were wounded (”Highland Park shows, once again, why assault weapons should be banned,” July 8).

Advertisement

Despite previously threatening violence against himself and others, the suspect managed legally to purchase the high-powered rifle. Please take the advice of this 96-year-old and vote to outlaw these lethal weapons.

— Anne Allen Boyce Dandy, Cockeysville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.