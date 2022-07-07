Tax the weapons of war | READER COMMENTARY

On Independence Day, another mass shooting in Illinois slaughtering seven Americans and destroying uncounted lives forever and it was committed with a weapon of war that should not be available in the United States (”Mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital on July 4, police say,” July 6).

The politicians who run this country are not civil servants nor are they adhering to their oaths of office. Our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are superseded by their greed for power and money. Uvalde, Sandy Hook and Columbine fade more every day, and this is what our sham of a government hopes is the case. Let time pass, and the anger and disgust and horror will die away.

Advertisement

Trying to legislate an answer to this national disgrace is intimidating. The Second Amendment has its staunch supporters and trying to change or repeal it is useless. However, there is something that can be done that could severely limit the availability of assault weapons that account for the vast majority of these mass shootings: Tax them. Tax them at such a rate that they are unaffordable. Put a 10,000% tax on them. Make it unprofitable to produce them. We do the same to tobacco and alcohol, and the sheer cost of cigarettes has led to a dramatic drop in smoking.

This is not a new proposal but it is something that can be done without passing new laws or trying to change the Constitution. It is something that can be bipartisan and will not financially hurt the average law abiding citizen. The pain will be felt by the manufacturers and distributors of the weapons of war that have no place in the hands of civilians.

Advertisement

How about a little taxation with representation for the victims of this Independence Day?

— Philip Forshlager, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.