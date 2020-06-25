Parent: High school sports are not a high-risk activity during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

I absolutely love reading Mike Preston’s Ravens analysis. But Mike, I think you jumped the shark when you started with COVID-19 and youth sports this summer (“Ready or not, lacrosse will change this summer because of COVID-19 virus,” June 20). When do you think it’s OK to participate in sports, Mike? My son lost his entire freshman high school season. Now you think summer club ball is too risky?
How about when soccer starts in July? Still too risky? Fall or winter sports, Mike? Spring of 2021 sports? Let’s take a look at some numbers provided by your employer, The Baltimore Sun: About 0.08% of Maryland confirmed case are people under 20 years old. Although very tragic, there has been only one death for people under 20; that’s 0.0003% of the deaths in Maryland.
The mental and physical toll of three months of missed school, athletics and life in general will have a lasting effect on many young people. The risk versus reward has to be put into perspective. “I’d just keep my kids off the field this summer.” Not me.
Greg Eckels, Shrewsbury, Pa.
