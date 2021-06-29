Florida needs a broad investigation of concrete buildings | READER COMMENTARY

It’s a wonder more buildings made of cast-in-place concrete structures have not collapsed (”‘Frantic search to seek hope:’ Surfside rescuers tunnel through wreckage to find survivors; death toll rises to 10,” June 28). As a former employee (1996 to 2016 but now retired) with an international hospitality firm, I was involved with a team of architects and consulting engineers in a rebranding exercise of an existing Miami, Florida, area hotel complex.
Much of the concrete structure was in visible disrepair. Further investigation revealed how the concrete for this building and possibly many others on Florida’s Atlantic coast were prepared. Much to our surprise, the concrete ingredients typically included sand from nearby beaches. The sand contains salt, which is detrimental to concrete and the embedded reinforced steel. Salt (and sugar) produces faulty concrete and structures resulting in early deterioration and eventual collapse.
The use of beach sand in concrete most likely ended in the mid ’80s (but maybe later). Florida needs to have a thorough investigation of concrete buildings and infrastructure built prior to 1990 or more will likely collapse.
Paul L. Gentner, Baltimore
