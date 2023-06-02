Be on the lookout for HHS scammers | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Scams can start with a phone call from someone claiming to be from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. File. (Tribune News Service) (Handout / TNS)

It starts with a message on social media. “Receive a $50,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services!” An unsuspecting individual clicks the link. The website or social media profile seems convincing; in exchange for a Social Security number, date of birth and a processing fee, you can get a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

One victim we know of may lose her home because she paid $1,000 to receive a grant from HHS after being scammed. She saved the money for months to pay her past-due mortgage. She lives alone after losing her spouse and relies on Social Security. She hoped to receive support to fulfill her basic needs.

Many Americans have been placed in similar financial distress thinking they would receive an HHS grant. All are contacted through social media and routed to an online “application” for these alleged grants. My organization, the HHS Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), has heard countless stories about these “grant” scams from individuals across the United States. Complainants have reportedly compromised their identities or financial information and even sent money or gift cards. The personal impact is deeply felt — individual losses range from $250 to $10,000.

The impact is also systemic. These scammers dangerously purport to be HHS employees, undermining trust in government and public health officials. Using the cover of HHS grants — a legitimate government service intended to support public health measures and research — scammers trick unsuspecting individuals.

HHS-OIG is charged with investigating allegations of federal health care fraud, and these scams have become a top priority. We can and will investigate fraudsters who lure individuals into giving up their personal and financial information. Thanks to tips we receive from the public, and our collaboration with partner agencies, we have shut down several fraudulent websites.

Here are a few tips to protect yourself:

Do not share your personal or financial information. HHS employees will never solicit you to receive a grant.

Do not pay money through gift cards or cash applications for “fees” of any kind.

Do not be fooled by spoof websites. HHS websites always have a “.gov” domain (not “.org,” “.com” or “.us”).

Report grant scam solicitations to our hotline: TIPS.HHS.GOV or 1-800-447-8477.

Scammers forget a simple truth: HHS will never ask for money to receive a grant, nor will it message individuals directly through social media. Knowing this alone can save people from falling for these dangerous scams.

— Christian J. Schrank, Washington, D.C.

The writer is the deputy inspector general for investigations at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).

