Restoring streams does not require removing trees | READER COMMENTARY

Erik Dihle, chair of the Baltimore City Forest Board, left, and Rob Schnabel of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation survey a tall native tree in Herring Run Park during a tour of the site of a stream “restoration” of the Western Branch of Herring Run. Even when old trees are spared, they say that the soil compaction from the project will harm the extensive root systems and want the $5.5 million “restoration” project to be halted. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Christine Condon’s recent article regarding Herring Run stream restoration was excellent, but it only told half the story (”Environmental groups concerned by upcoming construction along Herring Run in Northeast Baltimore,” Oct. 13).

The correct stream restoration system that should be used at Herring Run is the Regenerative Stream Conveyance System (RSC), where you do not remove trees. Unfortunately, the present design for Herring Run is a Natural Channel Design (NCD), which requires the removal of trees and should never be used.

The Maryland Department of the Environment knows better and never should have permitted the Herring Run project. We will protect and fully restore the Severn River with RSCs. We are stopping the stormwater pollution that has been destroying the river without removing trees.

— Fred Kelly, Annapolis

The writer is executive director of the Severn Riverkeeper Program.

