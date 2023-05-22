Climbing the Herndon Monument | READER COMMENTARY

I found myself surprisingly moved by The Baltimore Sun’s recent photograph of the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy (”‘We did it!’: Naval Academy Class of 2026 conquers Herndon Monument Climb in 2 hours, 32 minutes,” May 17).
The photo showed a Black female midshipman — supported by a foundation of her Academy peers, predominantly white men — striving and straining to reach the top of the monument.
The picture seemed a rather moving metaphor for society’s struggles to address our past and perhaps some of our success in doing so.
— Don DeArmon, Frederick
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.