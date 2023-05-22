Climbing the Herndon Monument | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The U.S. Naval Academy held the annual Herndon Monument Climb, a traditional culminating event to plebe year on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette) (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

I found myself surprisingly moved by The Baltimore Sun’s recent photograph of the annual Herndon Monument Climb at the U.S. Naval Academy (”‘We did it!’: Naval Academy Class of 2026 conquers Herndon Monument Climb in 2 hours, 32 minutes,” May 17).

The photo showed a Black female midshipman — supported by a foundation of her Academy peers, predominantly white men — striving and straining to reach the top of the monument.

Advertisement

The picture seemed a rather moving metaphor for society’s struggles to address our past and perhaps some of our success in doing so.

— Don DeArmon, Frederick

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.