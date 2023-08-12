Heritage Foundation offers ‘shallow’ commentary on slavery | READER COMMENTARY

Congressional Black Caucus chair U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada talks with reporters following a February meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House to push the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education to adopt an “aggressive legal strategy” to scrutinize recent changes to Florida's Black history curriculum. File. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

I am glad to see a newspaper offer conservative and liberal viewpoints. That balance is necessary for any publication trying to inform readers.

I’m happy to read a conservative columnist such as Jonah Goldberg who makes thoughtful, meaningful points. But, please, enough of the Heritage Foundation and its shallow diatribes.

Advertisement

The theme of one recent column by Simon Hankinson is a prime example: Florida’s rules governing the teaching of slavery are fine. Just ignore that one sentence in those rules that points to the good in slavery (”The hit job on Florida’s history standards,” Aug. 4).

There was no good in slavery. Any hint of trying to justify it is wrong.

Advertisement

— Greg Pearson, Perry Hall

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.