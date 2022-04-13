Heritage Foundation isn’t what it used to be | READER COMMENTARY

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas speaks at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Heritage Foundation was founded as, and once upon a time was, a “Come, let us reason together” organization espousing conservative views (”Heritage Foundation views are not propaganda,” April 10).

The Foundation found plenty to criticize not only in Democrat’s ideas but also in Republican’s. That time has long past.

The present day Heritage Foundation has become a propaganda arm of the Republican Party. Any and all emanations from the Foundation today simply match the talking-points of Fox News.

Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

