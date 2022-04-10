Heritage Foundation views are not propaganda | READER COMMENTARY

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, left, sits with his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on Oct. 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty)

In a recent letter (“The Sun should ignore Heritage Foundation’s views of Jan. 6,” April 5), Jack Kinstlinger asserts that The Baltimore Sun should not publish commentaries written by Heritage Foundation associates. The author’s rationale for this desired exclusion, although not directly stated, appears to be that treating the Heritage Foundation as a legitimate participant in public debate equates to supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This reasoning treads perilously close to conspiracy theory kookery.

The Heritage Foundation exists to advance a conservative point of view in society. It attracts financial support from people, ranging from average citizens to billionaires, who agree with that point of view. The fact that Mr. Kinstlinger dislikes some of the Heritage Foundation’s donors does not mean that the organization’s associates are producing “propaganda” that is unfit for publication in a newspaper.

Bradford Sharpless, Reisterstown

