The Sun should ignore Heritage Foundation’s views of Jan. 6 | READER COMMENTARY

Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A trial starts this week for a former Virginia police officer charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a fellow officer who has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

A recent commentary by Hans A. von Spakovsky (”Efforts to bar members of Congress from running for reelection because of Jan. 6 are unconstitutional,” March 28) makes a ridiculous assertion that those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection should be allowed to run for office despite the 14th amendment.

My main problem with the article is that it is written by a “senior legal fellow” for the Heritage Foundation which is a political mouthpiece of the Koch brothers known for their support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposition to the Ukrainian efforts in fighting for freedom. I don’t believe that The Baltimore Sun should sully its pages with propaganda from the Heritage Foundation.

Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

