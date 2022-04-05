The Sun should ignore Heritage Foundation’s views of Jan. 6 | READER COMMENTARY

A recent commentary by Hans A. von Spakovsky (”Efforts to bar members of Congress from running for reelection because of Jan. 6 are unconstitutional,” March 28) makes a ridiculous assertion that those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection should be allowed to run for office despite the 14th amendment.
My main problem with the article is that it is written by a “senior legal fellow” for the Heritage Foundation which is a political mouthpiece of the Koch brothers known for their support of Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposition to the Ukrainian efforts in fighting for freedom. I don’t believe that The Baltimore Sun should sully its pages with propaganda from the Heritage Foundation.
Jack Kinstlinger, Towson
