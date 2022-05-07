Heritage Foundation misrepresents climate policy - badly | READER COMMENTARY

A road winds through the snow-covered Rocky Mountains at Hoosier Pass as seen from the air, Monday, April 18, 2022, near Blue River, Colo. Some drought-prone communities in the U.S. West are mapping snow by air to refine their water forecasts. It's one way water managers are adjusting as climate change disrupts weather patterns and makes current forecasting methods less reliable. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson) (Brittany Peterson/AP)

Another poison pill op-ed from the Heritage Foundation (“Blame Washington not Putin for rising prices,” April 29). In the article, the Heritage Foundation blames inflation on the Biden administration’s implementation of green alternatives to burning fossil fuels in an effort to stem climate change and avert a catastrophe to the entire planet. The Heritage foundation article describes these efforts as rotten fruit. When the Inner Harbor and Eastern Shore of Maryland are underwater due to burning of fossil fuels, let’s see exactly how rotten these efforts are.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

