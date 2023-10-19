Don’t fall for the right’s economic doom and gloom | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 13, 2022. Although Republicans have criticized it as big government overreach, it's become the centerpiece of Biden's re-election effort aka "Bidenomics." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

A recent column in The Baltimore Sun by E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation argues that the U.S. economy is worsening (”Worsening economy pushes consumers near breaking point,” Oct. 13). This is a further example of distortions promoted by the extreme right propaganda mill known as the Heritage Foundation.

The facts are that the economy is quite healthy and getting better. The economy added 10.7 million jobs under President Joe Biden, putting the total 1.2 million higher than before the pandemic. The unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5% while unfilled job openings have surged with over 1.7 for every unemployed jobseeker.

Wages rose briskly by 9.5% and inflation has gone down from an annual increase of 9% last year to 3% this year. So, Sun, stop insulting your readers’ intelligence by promoting false information from biased sources.

— Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

