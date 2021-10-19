The cells of Henrietta Lacks made medical history, obtaining them wasn’t wrong | READER COMMENTARY

Use of discarded tissue for research is done routinely and is a part of the routine clinical consent for surgery now. Whether that was the case in 1950, I do not know (The Sun article says it wasn’t standard practice). What we do know is that her discarded tissue, along with that of many others of varied ancestry and socioeconomic status, was being used in experiments to try to establish immortal cells. The miracle and her gift to the world is that her cells were, and still are, immortal. They have been used to benefit humanity since their creation, but no funds were collected for their generation or distribution for decades.