Remembering Henrietta Lacks at the 100-year mark | READER COMMENTARY

As we reexamine our American history and turn away from celebrating people who dedicated their lives to inequality and injustice, who better to enshrine and immortalize in marble, granite or bronze than this Virginia-born Baltimore housewife and mother of five? I say this not because of any conscious achievement or discovery of her own but because cells harvested during her horribly painful death, combined with fortuitous medical research, broke open the floodgates of modern medical research that has benefited basically every human being living on Earth for the past 68 years and counting.