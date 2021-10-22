Henrietta Lacks was treated unfairly, and we should not ignore that today | READER COMMENTARY

Her cells have been used in virology to study the poliomyelitis virus and most recently, the SARS CoV 2 virus, leading to the development of vaccines for both. Regarding vaccines for the latter, as WHO Director Tedros Ghebreyesus says, the medical technologies developed from the exploitation of Henrietta Lacks have not been shared equitably around the world. Henrietta Lacks was a poor African American woman from Baltimore, and I am sure it wouldn’t make her happy to know that from her cancer cells came the science to make the mRNA vaccines, yet only 5% of Africans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a majority of them being poor and Black, like herself.