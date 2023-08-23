Who’s on first? Not Gunnar. | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Gunnar Henderson was only a single away from hitting for the cycle when he came up in the top of the 8th inning on Sunday in Oakland (“To go, or not to go: Gunnar Henderson’s decision to forgo cycle sparks debate among Orioles players, fans,” Aug. 20). For the uninitiated, that’s hitting a single, double, triple and home run in a game, in no particular order. It’s rarely achieved.

Henderson slashed a line shot into the right field corner and without hesitation went for the double. I was so pleased with his decision to not hold up at first base. Even though the Orioles were leading at the time 10-1, he has cultivated good habits in his rookie season. Besides being a smart player, he also plays hard all the time. His focus is in the moment. To alter that in order to gain notoriety would have been disappointing.

It would have been un-Gunnar-like.

— Stephen Milmoe, Pasadena

