First step toward helping victims of domestic violence is raising awareness | READER COMMENTARY

I am deeply saddened to hear about domestic violence in Stephanie Garcia’s article, “After experiencing domestic violence survivors organized a walkathon to raise awareness” (Nov. 9). With that being said, there are many reasons why women stay with their abuser. Many women feel trapped and feel as if they have no other option. I think if we can educate children on the resources that are available to protect them, it would ensure that if they were to ever experience domestic violence they would recognize the “red flags” and would be able to leave the situation safely.
Although I don’t think every resource is necessarily safe, it is important to acknowledge that different resources work for each individual circumstance. For example, a restraining order is just a piece of paper, and there have been numerous women who have been killed by their abuser while having a restraining order filed. This is an imperative issue that needs to be discussed with government officials and law enforcement in order to help save these women’s lives.
I think that these women raising awareness and starting the conversation is a great start to change! Way to go, ladies.
Cassie Jo Cunningham, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
