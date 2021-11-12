First step toward helping victims of domestic violence is raising awareness | READER COMMENTARY

I am deeply saddened to hear about domestic violence in Stephanie Garcia’s article, “After experiencing domestic violence survivors organized a walkathon to raise awareness” (Nov. 9). With that being said, there are many reasons why women stay with their abuser. Many women feel trapped and feel as if they have no other option. I think if we can educate children on the resources that are available to protect them, it would ensure that if they were to ever experience domestic violence they would recognize the “red flags” and would be able to leave the situation safely.