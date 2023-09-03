State fair reminds us of the need to help Maryland farmers | READER COMMENTARY

Who doesn’t like to go to the state fair and “ooh and aah” over newborn calves or a sow suckling her tiny piglets and then move on to marvel at humongous pumpkins and picture perfect tomatoes (“Maryland State Fair heralds the state’s changing farm landscape,” Aug. 22)? Visiting the fair is not only fun but renews my appreciation for the farmers whose hard work provides our food.

But farming is becoming more difficult as our climate changes and the weather becomes less predictable. At the same time, we need farmers and foresters to adopt practices that sequester carbon in the soil to mitigate climate change.

So a new bipartisan federal bill, the “Increased TSP Access Act of 2023″ (S.1400/H.R.3036), has come along at just the right time. “TSP” stands for Technical Service Provider. These are people certified to help farmers, ranchers and forest owners put climate-smart programs into practice and access available federal money to support their transition. Farmers need all the help they can get, and this bill will increase the number of TSPs who can help them.

Congressman David Trone of Maryland’s 6th Congressional District is a co-sponsor of this bill. I’ve asked my Congressman, Rep. John Sarbanes (Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District), to co-sponsor it in the House and Sens. Cardin and Van Hollen to co-sponsor it in the Senate. Congressman Andy Harris’ district, MD-01, is very agricultural, so I hope he’ll become a co-sponsor.

If you’ve ever watched “Maryland Farm and Harvest,” you know there are wonderful farms and farmers all over Maryland. Please email or call the people who represent you in Congress and ask them to co-sponsor this bill. What better time to do this than when we’re celebrating Maryland’s farmers during the Maryland State Fair?

— Cheryl Arney, Ellicott City

