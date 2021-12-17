Blame for city homicides falls to Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

I have seen the many comments being made about the level of violence in Baltimore, and many of them lay blame on the mayor and police commissioner (”Gov. Hogan announces $100K reward to find those who killed a woman inside an East Baltimore church,” Nov. 18). I believe that the primary blame should be laid at the feet of the U.S. Supreme Court for its erroneous 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which essentially said that gun ownership was a universal right in this country, siding with the National Rifle Association and ignoring the Founding Fathers’ intent of having an armed militia.
Violent crime existed before the decision and would have continued if it had not been delivered. However, we have now seen the nation flooded with many more guns, especially those for which the only use is to kill people. Many of these weapons fall into the hands of miscreants, people with mental illnesses and children. Witness the recent school killings in Michigan. Expecting the police to anticipate every gun crime is a fool’s errand. Gun control won’t stop the killings, but it could go a long way toward reducing them.
Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills
