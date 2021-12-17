Blame for city homicides falls to Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

Violent crime existed before the decision and would have continued if it had not been delivered. However, we have now seen the nation flooded with many more guns, especially those for which the only use is to kill people. Many of these weapons fall into the hands of miscreants, people with mental illnesses and children. Witness the recent school killings in Michigan. Expecting the police to anticipate every gun crime is a fool’s errand. Gun control won’t stop the killings, but it could go a long way toward reducing them.