Baltimore brewery: no tax breaks for hard liquor | READER COMMENTARY

When I started Clipper City Brewing Company in 1995, now Heavy Seas Beer here in Baltimore, I could never have guessed that we’d be where we are today. I’m proud of the role our brewery plays in our community, and I’m humbled by our employees who worked hard to keep each other safe while brewing the quality beer Marylanders love. However, I’m concerned about Maryland’s proposal to give a massive tax break to hard liquor corporations.

Marylanders were hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling to recover. As a local business owner, I can say that extraordinary inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages hinder our efforts. As the Maryland legislature looks for ways to support our communities and local businesses, I encourage our lawmakers to use taxpayer dollars wisely. House Bill 867/Senate Bill 793, which gives a tax break to hard liquor, does not seem like a good use of hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

Hard liquor reported massive sales in 2021, amassing a record $3.8 billion in revenue last year. In fact, the liquor industry’s trade association has been on the record boasting about the profits their companies have made. Meanwhile, the beer industry lost nearly 600,000 good-paying jobs due to the pandemic.

If H.B. 867/S.B. 793 passes, it will blow a $15.4 million hole in the state’s budget over five years, according to the fiscal note. Alcohol industry data estimate an even larger number — $21.3 million over the next five years. That means higher taxes elsewhere to make up for the cuts given exclusively to liquor companies.

Across our state, there are now 120 breweries generating nearly $4.5 billion in economic benefits every year. My colleagues and I are proud to support more than 31,000 Maryland jobs created by the beer industry. Breweries are now a staple in our neighborhoods — a place where friends, and family can grab a beer together — not to mention economic drivers that support our local agriculture, manufacturin and trucking industries, to name just a few. Prioritizing big liquor over local industries just doesn’t seem right. Instead of passing a tax cut for hard liquor, I encourage Maryland lawmakers to support local businesses and working families as we build back from COVID-19.

Hugh Sisson, Baltimore

The writer is founder of Heavy Seas Beer.