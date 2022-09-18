The fight against heart disease: Let’s walk about it | READER COMMENTARY

The American Heart Association mascot gets limbered up during a Zumba session at the Heart Walk last year. File. (Baltimore Sun handout).

Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the No. 1 killer of Americans.

We need to continue making meaningful progress in heart and stroke health, so as not to strain the resources of our health systems and worsen the burden that people face — not just the economic burden, but the quality-of-life burden; the feeling of good health, joy and participation in life.

COVID-19 has also made research more critical than ever, as we are just beginning to understand the impacts it has on heart health and treatment.

The American Heart Association of Greater Maryland, with its funding of research leading to improvements in heart and stroke treatments for nearly a century, is making tremendous strides in that space and in our community.

And you can help the AHA continue to do so (”His heart stopped while walking a St. Mary’s County trail. A cyclist who knew CPR saved his life.” July 13).

Improving health is a long-term plan and what we do as a community today builds a future and a legacy for Maryland. When you support and participate in the 2022 Greater Maryland Heart Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people become a statistic. What we know about heart health is changing in COVID’s wake, and research and advancements in treatment will be necessary.

Walk with us on Saturday, Oct. 8, on our path at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium or a path that inspires you. With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are a part of the solution for a world of longer, healthier lives.

The American Heart Association’s top priority is the health and well-being of individuals and their families today and in the future, in every community, from Baltimore to everywhere. So, let’s keep the momentum going as we continue to prioritize the health of Maryland. For more information, please visit GreaterMarylandHeartWalk.org, and I hope to see you at the Heart Walk next month!

— Stacia Cohen, Baltimore

The writer is chair of the Greater Maryland Heart Walk and executive vice president for health services for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

