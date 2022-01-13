PETA: Pig heart transplant raises a red flag | READER COMMENTARY

As we enter the third year of the pandemic — with schools opening and closing accordionlike and overflowing hospitals forced to turn away patients — you would think the experience would have schooled us on the public health risks incurred when viruses jump the species barrier. Apparently, animal experimenters at the University of Maryland Baltimore who implanted a heart from a pig into a human didn’t get the memo (”University of Maryland doctors in Baltimore perform first successful transplant of pig heart into human,” Jan. 11).