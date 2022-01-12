Baltimore hosts a medical miracle | READER COMMENTARY

The successful transplant of a pig heart into a human by the University of Maryland Medical Center is an amazing achievement (”University of Maryland doctors in Baltimore perform first successful transplant of pig heart into human,” Jan. 10). Way to go surgical staff and best wishes to David Bennett. Good luck with the late show comedians, too.
And congratulations to Baltimore. The city has been having a rough patch now for a while. So it is great that this remarkable medical breakthrough happened in Baltimore and reminded the world that this town is still here and still capable of high deeds and brilliant accomplishment. All Marylanders should be proud.
The many problems and challenges facing the city are real and exhaustively documented. The community suffers from the same suppurating societal lesions as much of America. Sometimes, any optimism we might have that Baltimore can heal those rifts and stand among the great cities of the world seems badly misplaced.
But then a fellow gets a new lease on life from some Baltimore brilliance (and, to be fair, a farm animal) and maybe our faith in this town working through its challenges doesn’t seem so misplaced after all.
Jon Ketzner, Cumberland
