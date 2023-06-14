Medicine can often be a matter of trial and error | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Once again The Baltimore Sun has published a commentary that is right in my wheelhouse (whatever that means) (”75 years ago, Dr. Charles Bailey had one more chance to get his experimental heart surgery right,” June 8). Dr. Andrew Lam notes that Dr. Charles Bailey required multiple tries to get a patient to survive his new procedure for mitral valve repair. That procedure began a cascade of various new techniques that have saved millions of lives.

Your readers should appreciate that medicine is biology, not mathematics. It is a matter of trial and error. On a personal note, in the 1970s, I wrote, with the help of others, an analysis of 1,246 patients admitted to the coronary care unit of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. It was published in a peer-reviewed medical journal (meaning world experts agreed it was correctly done). It actually won the award for the best research in that journal that year.

Two of the conclusions were that administering Valium to heart attack patients prevented sudden death, and certain other patients were more likely to survive with a pacemaker. Future research, however, showed that more people would die of pneumonia lying in bed due to Valium than were saved, and the people who received pacemakers tended to die anyway.

Now comes the 2020s, with our conspiracy theorists who interpret changing COVID recommendations as some sort of plot to harm the populous. What’s the punch line? I believe, with rare exceptions, you should trust your doctor’s advice, but if in doubt, get a second opinion.

All seriousness aside, the neurologist at Sinai ICU knows that if my wife says I’m brain-dead, I want a second opinion.

— Warren Israel, Pikesville

