Tracking your heart rate variability: How useful is it? | READER COMMENTARY

Testing heart rate variability (HRV) allows athletes to measure the effects of stress on their bodies. HRV measures the gap between heartbeats as they breathe in and out. Common devices used to track heart rate variability include chest straps and finger pulse sensors, both of which can be used easily at home. File. (Tribune Content Agency) (bodnar.photo // Shutterstock)

I enjoyed Tim Culpan’s piece (“Most critical health metric is at your fingertips,” Jan. 5) in which he updates us on one of the many ways in which minute-to-minute (or second-to-second) variability characterizes our body’s way of life — this time heart rate variability (HRV). Personally, I once had much interest in blood pressure variability when addressing the question: How does it affect the blood pressure we choose to decide “is my patient’s blood pressure controlled?” Bravo to Tim for recalling Stephen Hales’ observations on, of all things, blood pressure variability in horses “300 years back.”

I write because I do not think Tim addresses the “So what?” question. Nowadays, anybody with the right gadget can obsess upon his or her HRV, per Tim a “critical health metric.” Critical? Really? I ask, So what? For me, a “critical” health metric is one that has been shown to be of value in protecting a patient’s health. Heart rate, blood pressure and temperature are metrics that affect decisions that protect health.

Tim does say that HRV correlates with varying levels of stress, but he presents no evidence that this, to quote him, “may turn out to be the single most useful piece of information available to understand someone’s underlying health condition,” let alone to guide decision-making to protect someone’s underlying health.

Great to learn about HRV but, in my opinion, not appropriate to brand it “most critical health metric.”

Glad I am retired from practice, so I will not have patients freaking out about their HRV and asking me what to do about it.

— Randy Barker, Baltimore

The writer is an emeritus professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

