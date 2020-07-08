Do not forget importance of having automated external defibrillators in schools | READER COMMENTARY

George, Jimmy, and Jack were the beneficiaries of Breanna’s Law passed in 2015 mandating CPR and AED training as a requirement for high school graduation in Maryland. Jimmy and Jack were likely aware that CPR is now “hands only” without “mouth-to-mouth,” an important thing to know during the COVID-19 pandemic. The chances of a rescuer contracting the virus during hands-only CPR are vanishingly low and should not be a deterrent to performing CPR.