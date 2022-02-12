Howard County is making students healthier | READER COMMENTARY

Much work remains to make sure that all our kids have opportunities to be healthy, particularly after the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused enormous stress, anxiety and disruption for students. The improvements to Policy 9090 also must be implemented consistently across the school system so we can ensure children see the real benefits. While this will take continued diligence, we are well on our way to making Howard County one of the best and healthiest places in the country for kids to thrive.